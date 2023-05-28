Home » Ferrari wants Hamilton, the British media: “46 million contract”. Possible exchange with Leclerc
The Ferrari wants to hire Lewis Hamilton: this is the indiscretion arrived from England that threatens to upset Formula 1. The Daily Mail writes that the Maranello stable is “ready to offer Lewis Hamilton the chance to win his eighth dream world championship in his famous red car”. According to the British newspaper, the British pilot would have been offered 40 million pounds to run with the Cavallino, that is over 46 million euros. According to Daily Mail“negotiations are advancing not only at the highest levels in Ferrari, but the president of the company John Elkann he is already in close contact with Hamilton”.

Despite Hamilton’s contract with the Mercedes both expiring at the end of 2023, Mercedes is still in time for renew. In some releases of the last few weeks, This is Wolff, executive director of the Stuttgart team, took the renewal of the English driver for granted. However, until the 7-time champion of the F1 world will not sign, anything can happen.

As for the team Ferrariseveral English media explain that there are different scenarios possible: the first option would be to sacrifice Spanish Carlos Sainz and partner the 38-year-old with Charles Leclerc from next season. The second consists of exchange with Mercedes, where the Monegasque would go, who would team up with George Russell. A scenario, the last one, not impossible, given the Leclerc’s discontentwho is having a season full of obstacles, including his own SF-23.

Hamilton’s arrival would be a way to give new life to the Reds, while for the driver it could represent the culmination of his career. Hamilton aims to become the most successful ever, bypassing Michael Schumacher and obtaining the eighth F1 world championship. Achieving such a goal with the Ferrari it would certainly have another flavor for every rider, including the English.

