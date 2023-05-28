Handong Global University, Hyundai Steel and ‘hands-on’…Establishment of a leading model for intellectual-industrial-academic cooperation :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[포항=뉴시스] Reporter Kang Jin-goo = ·

[포항=뉴시스] Reporter Kang Jin-gu = Gyeongbuk Handong University announced on the 28th that it had signed a business agreement with Hyundai Steel to build a leading model for jisan-academic cooperation.

Handong Global University in North Gyeongsang Province announced on the 28th that it had signed a business agreement with Hyundai Steel to build a leading model for intellectual, industry, and academic cooperation.

About 10 people attended the signing ceremony, including Lee Seong-soo, head of Hyundai Steel’s electric furnace business division, Kim Pan-geun, head of Pohang Plant, Suh Yong-chan, head of electric furnace production technology office, Handong Global University president Choi Do-seong, Lee Jong-seon head of LINC3.0 project team, Lee Sang-san head of big data project team, and Kim In-joong head of BK21 project team. did.

Through this agreement, Handong Global University decided to establish a mutual cooperation system with Hyundai Steel and make joint efforts to create an ecosystem where the university can coexist with companies, including regional innovation. It was also decided to create a leading model for building a knowledge-industry-academic cooperation system through joint R&D.

Hyundai Steel plans to support industry-academia joint research through physical exchanges such as technical information and data exchange, and joint use of facilities and equipment. It was decided to foster talented people in the region and continue human exchanges through incumbent education programs, on-the-job training, field trips to industries, and employment-linked programs for outstanding talents.

With the signing of this agreement, the two organizations decided to continue to discover and carry out industry-university joint projects to develop the field of smart factory smart energy, a field of common interest, and to secure excellent human resources. Various educational programs and employment-linked programs were also promoted.

Earlier, the Department of Mechanical and Control Engineering at Handong Global University carried out industry-university cooperation projects with Hyundai Steel Pohang Plant for the past two years. This year, by jointly participating in a national project, they are developing an input efficiency optimization technology and an automatic classification system for special steel surface defects that can be applied to 70t or higher electric furnaces based on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Choi Do-seong, president of Handong Global University, said, “I hope that this agreement will serve as an opportunity to create a new paradigm for exchange and cooperation with local industries through close industry-academia joint activities with Hyundai Steel.”

Lee Seong-soo, head of Hyundai Steel’s business division, said, “I hope that this agreement will become a new training ground for the Hyundai Steel industry.”

