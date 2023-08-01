Home » “Emergency Support Package” announced for businesses damaged in the fire in Bursa İnegöl – Bursa News – Regional News
“Emergency Support Package” announced for businesses damaged in the fire in Bursa İnegöl – Bursa News – Regional News

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, KOSGEBstarted to work on the Emergency Support Package in order to meet the needs of the facilities damaged in the fire and return to their activities quickly.

The profit share and interest of the loans to be used by the facilities damaged by the fire will be covered by KOSGEB. Thus, businesses will be able to use zero-interest loans with 36 monthly installments, the first 12 months of which is without payment. The Credit Guarantee Fund will provide collateral to businesses that have collateral problems during the loan application process.

Emergency Support Loan It has been put into use in earthquake and flood zones before.

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, In his post on his social media account, he said, “We will commission the KOSGEB Emergency Support Loan, which we previously applied in earthquake and flood disasters, for our businesses affected by the fire in İnegöl. Get well soon to our industrialists and employees. May God protect our country from all kinds of disasters.” used his statements.

