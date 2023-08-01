Home » How is Pablo Vegetti, balance of the end of the tournament and more in Mundo Pirata the Belgrano podcast
How is Pablo Vegetti, balance of the end of the tournament and more in Mundo Pirata the Belgrano podcast

Despite the fact that the season still has 14 dates to play, which are the matches of the Professional League Cup, it is a good moment of balance because the first tournament of the year has already been played.

In this edition of Mundo Pirata, Mundo D’s podcast on Belgrano news, we tell you about the reinforcements that have arrived, those that are yet to come and how the “novel” by Pablo Vegetti and his chance to emigrate abroad.

Everything there is to know about the Pirate in this installment by journalists Joaquín Balbis and Pablo Ocampo.

