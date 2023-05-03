In Emilia Romagna, scourged by bad weather, a man diedoverwhelmed by the force of the water while on a bicycle euA house collapsed in the Bolognese areaEvacuations are underway, as a precaution, of some houses in Faenza (Ravenna) due to the flooding of the Lamone, we read on the Twitter profile of the fire brigade that they are sending reinforcements from outside the region. ”What is taking place is an event of significant significance, with rain falling continuously for 24 hours; moreover, a persistence of rainfall is expected in the central-eastern sector of the region, which could create further increases in the hydrometric levels from upstream on the basins already affected by the floods”, communicated the Emilia Romagna Region.

250 evacuees in the Ravenna area

More than 250 people were evacuated in the Ravenna area due to bad weather. About a hundred in the Faenza area, due to the flooding of water due to the confluence of the Marzeno with the Lamone. During the night the evacuation operations of another 60 residents in Conselice were completed, after the breaking of the Sillaro which took place yesterday afternoon. Evicted a hundred people also a Biancanigo of Castel Bolognese. The Prefecture, with the municipal operational centers, is monitoring the situation. The principals formed by firefighters and civil protection volunteers remain active. The army is also on the field. TO council the reception was organized at the Palazzetto dello Sport: “I remember that anyone can go to the Palazzetto dello sport and it is good that they bring a blanket with them”, warns the mayor Paola Pula. In the Ravenna area the two most critical situations are those of Lamone and del Montone in the hamlets of San Pancrazio and Ragone, San Marco, Santerno, Ammonite, Mezzano, Glorie and Torri.

Stationary trains

Rail traffic suspended in some areas: between Faenza and Forlì (Bologna-Rimini line), Russi and Lugo (Bologna-Ravenna line), Russi and Granarolo (Faenza-Ravenna line) and between Lavezzola and Mezzano (Ferrara-Ravenna line). The suspension, explain the Fs, was made necessary for the raising of the guard level of the Montone, Lamone, Senio and Santerno rivers due to heavy and prolonged rains. Rfi technicians on site in contact with the Prefecture and Civil Protection. Traveling trains were stopped at stations. Rescheduling in progress.

Schools closed

A Villanova schools of all levels have been closed. According to what was reported by the experts of 3Bmeteo, in the West the Senio is also beyond the third alert threshold, as is the Santerno in Massa Lombarda, Sillaro in Sesto Imolese, Idice in Castenaso, Lukewarm in Fossalta (East Modena). At the moment the rains are concentrated between the areas of Parma and Bologna, but during the night the rainfall accumulations exceeded 30mm in the Apennine areas between Bolognese and Forlivese, which add up to yesterday’s huge ones which had locally exceeded 130mm. Fire brigade operational sections were also sent from Veneto and Lombardy, amphibious vehicles from Lombardy and earthmoving vehicles from Tuscany.

Landslides, citizens and isolated cars

”Many reports of landslides arrived, with several roads closed, but also of citizens and isolated cars. In the Bologna area, a landslide occurred in Casalfiumanese, on the road to Macerato; isolate some people who will be transferred to accommodation facilities. The Quaderna stream has come out in Ozzano dell’Emilia. In Bologna, the Ravone flooded in via del Chiu and via Saffi. The provincial road 36 Val di Zena – at km 7 of Botteghino and at km 16 Mulino di Zena – was closed due to the flooding of the Zena. The Municipality of Borgo Tossignano has received reports of a landslide on via Siepe San Giovanni. A family with a fragile person displaced”.

The most affected places

And again: ”In the Reggio area, in Tresinaro, under Baiso, due to the rain, log debris fell on the street, and has already been removed; a river of mud descends from this morning, after the rainy night, from the Rio Campiano. Access to the ER 13 cycle path has been closed because, in some lower points, it runs alongside the Secchia. Reported a “runoff” concentrated on the mountain slope that crosses the provincial road 7, in the locality of Rondinara, in Scandiano”. ”In the Modena area, a landslide occurred along provincial road 19 – Sassuolo, in the Pigneto area, with water leaking from the Corlo stream, and various flooding of roads (in Fiorano Modenese). Water also leaking from the Tiepido stream, also in the Modena area. In Pazzano Estense, a landslide affected the municipal road towards Serramazzoni”.

Man rescued by firefighters

Yesterday a man trapped on the roof of his car due to a rise in the water level was rescued by firefighters in the waters of the Quaresimi torrent, in San Bartolomeo di Reggio Emilia, in a section swollen by the rains, the fire rescued a man trapped on the roof of his car.