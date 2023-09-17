Emma Coronel Celebrates Her Release with Lawyer at Los Angeles Nightclub

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, celebrated her recent release from custody with her lawyer, Mariel Colón. The two were seen partying at a nightclub in Los Angeles, California, following Coronel’s release. The timing of her release coincided with the festivities commemorating the beginning of the fight for Mexican Independence, giving Coronel the opportunity to enjoy the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, Coronel attended a musical show by her lawyer, Mariel Colón Miró, who is also a regional Mexican singer. The event took place at the exclusive Farallón Restaurant & Event Center in Lynwood. Neither Coronel nor her attorney had made any public statements since the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed her release. However, Colón later shared a series of photographs on social media, expressing gratitude for Coronel’s support and predicting a promising future for both of them.

Coronel’s parole conditions include focusing on caring for her twin daughters, Emalí Guadalupe and María Joaquina, who were born during her time with “El Chapo.” She is also planning to develop a clothing line under her name. However, Coronel will be under constant supervision for the next four years and must comply with strict conditions to maintain her freedom.

The news of Coronel’s release and subsequent celebration was met with mixed reactions on social media. Official activity on her Instagram account has been limited, with fan accounts sharing the images and messages from Colón instead. The public remains intrigued by her future endeavors.

The story of Emma Coronel Aispuro continues to captivate the public’s attention, as she navigates her newfound freedom and plans for the future.