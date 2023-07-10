Emotional farewell to ex-governor Lucas Gnecco

Amid displays of pain and sadness, the Caesarians fired the former governor, Lucas Gnecco. The funeral caravan departed from the Departmental Library, where he was veiled in the funeral chapel and where tributes were carried out by municipal and departmental authorities.

Shortly before leaving for his last resting place, they paid tribute to his political career through the exhibition, in front of the coffin, of the posters that championed his candidacies, as well as the flag of his political movement, Golpe, on the coffin, causing nostalgia among his friends.

Then a religious ceremony was held at the Departmental Library, presided over by the Bishop of Valledupar, Oscar Vélez, who sent a message of solidarity and resignation to his relatives, for whom he asked for much prayer at this difficult time.

Once the religious services were finished, at 10:00 in the morning, amid displays of pain, the transfer of the challenges to Jardines del Recuerdo began, while listening to some Vallenato songs, since Lucas Gnecco was a music lover and defender of vallenato folklore.

“The people of Cesar pay tribute of eternal gratitude to its unforgettable first popular governor and two-time governor, whose dedication to the community and vision of development marked the path of future leaders” with this heartfelt message, the Government of Cesar fired Lucas Gnecco.

“He was a great man from Cesar, he collected the sentiment of the popular classes and managed to penetrate the political leadership of the time, achieving important projects, initiatives and development for Cesar,” said congressman Didier Lobo.

The rector of the Popular University of Cesar, Rober Romero, also remembered the ex-governor as a progressive man, who was always interested in the educational sector. He always took the UPC into account for large projects with its two headquarters in Valledupar and Aguachica, in addition to being a ruler who always helped low-income youth.

“In the history of Cesar, two governors elected by popular vote, such as Lucas Gnecco and Pepe Castro, marked the development of the territory. Lucas Gnecco was unique because of his way of acting, his people always loved him and today it is demonstrated in this sad farewell, ”said former congressman Chichí Quintero.

Mello Castro, mayor of Valledupar, who also attended the posthumous tribute, assured that Lucas Gnecco contributed a lot to the department. His natural charisma allowed him to be loved by the people who today pay tribute in his farewell. “An emblematic figure, with human quality towards those most in need; I remember him as a great human being and a great political leader.”

