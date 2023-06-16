Energie-AG boss Schitter: Why the price of electricity will not continue to fall

OÖ Nachrichten: After the turbulent price developments, wholesale prices have calmed down again. When will consumer prices go down again? Leonhard Schitter: We are happy that wholesale prices are going down. Despite high prices, we had and kept a price guarantee for existing customers until the end of 2022. Unfortunately, like all other suppliers, we too had to raise our prices at the beginning of the year. However, we have always promised to lower the prices as soon as possible