Energy debt in Boulevard de las Rosas exceeds $450 million

Air-e announced that the electrically subnormal sectors have networks built in an artisanal and anti-technical way and are not the responsibility of the company.

The company Air-e reached an agreement with the electrical sector subnormal Boulevard de las Rosas for the installation of a new transformer and service standardization.

It is important to mention that currently the debt of this community is of the order of $453 million pesos.

Air-e reported that as part of the commitments with the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta and the community, staff of the company advances a full day in the sector for the collection of the portfolio and leads workshops on responsible and efficient use of energy.

The Manager of Air-e in Magdalena, Diego Rinconesreiterated the willingness to seek solutions for the community through dialogue and agreement and calls on the community to pay for the energy service.

It should be noted that the electrically subnormal sectors have networks built in an artisanal and anti-technical way. and are not the responsibility of the company.

Finally he indicated that it is the high level of portfolio in electrically subnormal neighborhoods is worrying and it is important that families residing in these sectors pay for the energy service.

