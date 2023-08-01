England and Denmark qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup

England qualified for the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, after comfortably beating China 6-1 in Adelaide, thus finishing first in Group D ahead of Denmark.

For its part, the Danish team defeated Haiti in a less comfortable way (2-0) in Perth, but a penalty and a goal in the 90+10 minute were enough to ensure their place in the next round, in which they will face to co-hosts Australia on Monday.

The English will face Nigeria that same day in the round of 16 of the World Cup organized in Australia and New Zealand.

Las Leonas, current European champions, dominated the match against China from the first minute, who conceded the first goal in minute 4 by Alessia Russo and a second from Lauren Hemp in minute 26.

The young Chelsea forward, Lauren James, was in charge of giving the English the third goal from outside the area (41).

James was close to signing the fourth goal minutes later, again with a shot from outside the area, but it was finally canceled for offside by Lucy Bronze, who was not involved in the play at that moment but assisted the lead of the team seconds later. Chelsea.

In the second half, China‘s Wang Shuang converted a penalty into the only goal for her team in this match (57).

Lauren James, who had been wanting the double, hit a stunning volley in the 65th minute.

His teammates Chloe Kelly (77) and Rachel Dally (84) put the finishing touch to the English performance with two more goals.

England surpasses the group stage of this World Cup-2023 with nine points and confident, with three victories in three games, while China and Haiti say goodbye to the tournament.

