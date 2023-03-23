

On Sunday, March 26, the national football team of Ukraine under the leadership of acting head coach Ruslan Rotany will start the selection cycle of the 2024 European Championship with a match against the Euro 2020 vice-champion England at the famous Wembley Stadium in London (the referee is a 37-year-old Serdar Gezyubyuuk from the Netherlands).

Previously, the teams crossed paths on football fields eight times. The history of the confrontation was opened by two away friendlies for the “yellow and blue”, in 2000 and 2004, in which the English were stronger – 2:0 and 3:0, respectively. In qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, the rivals exchanged home victories — 2:1 in London and 1:0 in Dnipro. Undoubtedly, many fans remember the scandalous match of the final stage of the 2012 European Championship in Donetsk with an unscored goal by Marko Devich, when Oleg Blokhin’s wards suffered a narrow defeat – 0:1. After that, in the selection for the 2014 World Cup, our national team drew twice with the favorite of the group — 1:1 in London and 0:0 in Kyiv. And, finally, in the ¼ finals of Euro-2020, Ukraine was defeated by England in Rome — 4:0.

Video review of the match England – Ukraine – 1:1 at Wembley in 2012

In the upcoming meeting, bookmakers again see Gareth Southgate as the clear favorite of his wards. For example, the Favbet office accepts bets on the victory of the progenitors of football with a coefficient of 1.32, on a draw – 5.50, on a win of Ukraine – 10.00.

The match is live England — Ukraine on the territory of our country, watch for free Fr 19:00 on regional channels of “Suspilny” (“Public: Kyiv”, “Public: Odesa”, “Public: Rivne”, etc.). A live broadcast from “Wembley” is also planned on the media service RAINBOW .

Selection of Euro-2024. Group C. 2nd round

March 26 (Sunday)

England — Ukraine 19:00 regional channels “Suspilny”, MEGOGO

We will remind that, in addition to the English, the Euro-2020 champion Italy, North Macedonia and Malta were included in the same Euro-2024 selection group with Ukraine. In the opening round, when the “yellow and blue” will be free from games, Italy – England and North Macedonia – Malta will play in Quartet C on March 23.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the former coach of the Ukrainian national team Oleksandr Petrakov led the Armenian team.

Photo uefa.com

