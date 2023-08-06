Home » Enner Valencia argued with his captain and pushed the sports director of Inter
Visibly upset and for unknown reasons, Enner Valencia pushed the technical coordinator of Inter Porto Alegre, after leading another argument with Luiz Adriano, his teammate.

Images from Brazilian television captured the moment in which Valencia pushed the coordinator with both hands, to later be calmed down by more members of the coaching staff and taken to the locker room.

The mishap happened after the end of the match in which Inter drew 2-2 against Corinthians.

Eduardo Coudet, coach of the clubsaid at a press conference that the players they hugged and that the problem was solved. “It’s game stuff,” she said.

In this match, Enner was a substitute, he entered after 89 minutes and at 90+9, he gave an assist to Luiz Adriano himself, to put the agonizing draw against Corinthians, at home.

This Tuesday, Inter de Porto Alegre hosts River Plate for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Against that rival, Enner Valencia scored his first goal with the red jersey.

