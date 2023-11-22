Enner Valencia returned to training

RECOVERY.-

The good news for Ecuadorian football arrived this Monday, November 20, 2023, from Brazil. One publication was enough to know that Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia is already training with his team.

Enner Valencia suffered a muscle injury that kept him from the fields and the matches with La Tri.

That’s right, Internacional from Porto Alegre shared an image on the social network This occurs after a muscle injury that Enner suffered in the last Brasileirão match against Palmeiras. This injury kept the Ecuadorian from the fields and not only made him miss his team’s matches but also left him out of the FIFA double date with the Ecuadorian team. According to information shared by the sports portal GLOBO ESPORTE, Enner will continue to be observed by Inter’s medical staff. Once he finishes this stage of his recovery, new evaluations will be carried out to know his evolution.

