Ensure heating to keep people warm during the winter – China News Service

As Winter Arrives, China Prioritizes Providing Heating Guarantees

As the winter season officially kicks off, various regions across China have implemented measures to ensure that residents are kept warm and comfortable during the cold months. From rebuilding homes and upgrading heating systems to implementing smart heating solutions and promoting renewable energy, the country is prioritizing the well-being of its citizens.

In Longwangmiao Village in Shangzhi, Heilongjiang, which was severely affected by summer floods, the government has taken the initiative to upgrade old-fashioned heated kangs and traditional heating boilers in homes to floor heating and energy-saving boilers. This move has brought warmth and comfort to nearly 4,000 affected households in the area. Similarly, in Shulan, Jilin, post-disaster reconstruction efforts have included consulting residents in advance and formulating a warm winter plan for each household, ensuring that heating facilities are installed in time for the colder months.

In Beijing, a “smart” heating system has been implemented, allowing residents to regulate room temperatures through a smart socket equipped with a room temperature collector. This advancement makes heating smarter and more precise, ensuring that homes remain comfortable without excessive energy consumption.

In rural areas not covered by central heating, regions like Luochuan, Shaanxi, have focused on heat source transformation, completing the switch from coal to electricity, gas, and renewable energy heating for over 8,200 households in the county. This has not only improved the quality of heating but also reduced the environmental impact of traditional heating methods.

Furthermore, regions like Inner Mongolia and Shandong have harnessed wind power, geothermal energy, and electric heating to provide environmentally friendly and green heating options for their residents.

The dedication to providing heating guarantees extends beyond residential areas to schools, particularly those located in cold and mountainous regions. From the completion of the first rural school heating project in Shuicheng District, Guizhou, to the installation of air conditioners, heaters, and electric heating panels in schools in Qianjiang, Chongqing, the government is ensuring that students and teachers have warm classrooms for the duration of the winter season.

As the nation embraces the winter months, the focus on providing heating guarantees demonstrates a commitment to the well-being and comfort of its citizens, ensuring that everyone can stay warm and safe during the colder months.

