Home » Entrepreneur Marc Kemmler is dead
News

Entrepreneur Marc Kemmler is dead

by admin
Entrepreneur Marc Kemmler is dead

As the managing partner in the fifth generation, he shaped the family-company family for over 30 years with ever new innovations. The company writes in its advertisement: “His drive, his respectful dealings with employees, customers and suppliers, his power for further development and his motivation will always remain a role model for us.”

The company describes itself as “the leading name in southern Germany when it comes to construction”. More than 1500 employees work at 30 locations. Building blocks are: Kemmler SE & Co. KG, Beton Kemmler GmbH, Betonwerk Dotternhausen GmbH & Co. KG, Fertigteilbau Kemmler GmbH & Co. KG, Kemmler Baustoffe GmbH, Kemmler Industriebau GmbH and Kemmlit Bauelemente GmbH.

As reported several times in TAGBLATT, Marc Kemmler has constantly developed the 135-year-old family company. He was enthusiastic about the Japanese “Kaizen” philosophy and introduced it systematically in all areas. The term stands for “good improvement”. Specifically, Kemmler did this, among other things, in dealing with employees and in the efforts to make the company more environmentally friendly in many areas. Among other things, the goal is “climate neutral by 2030”. Numerous awards have confirmed Kemmler’s efforts.

See also  Gina Cardona, musical soul and environmental sense

You may also like

Confirm “catastrophic implosion” of the Titan submersible

Special Olympics in Berlin

The heat wave is sweeping across Morocco.. These...

Emotional gold in World Cup in Egypt

ANALYSIS-FLASH: Deutsche Bank lowers target for Lanxess to...

Defense cooperation and strategic rapprochement between America and...

Due to lack of light, they blocked Avenida...

Mexico: Drought in Chiapas hits fisheries and agriculture

Does the high success rate reflect the reality...

Popular Queen of Bambuco Lemon Grove 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy