Entrepreneur Marc Kemmler is dead

As the managing partner in the fifth generation, he shaped the family-company family for over 30 years with ever new innovations. The company writes in its advertisement: “His drive, his respectful dealings with employees, customers and suppliers, his power for further development and his motivation will always remain a role model for us.”

The company describes itself as “the leading name in southern Germany when it comes to construction”. More than 1500 employees work at 30 locations. Building blocks are: Kemmler SE & Co. KG, Beton Kemmler GmbH, Betonwerk Dotternhausen GmbH & Co. KG, Fertigteilbau Kemmler GmbH & Co. KG, Kemmler Baustoffe GmbH, Kemmler Industriebau GmbH and Kemmlit Bauelemente GmbH.

As reported several times in TAGBLATT, Marc Kemmler has constantly developed the 135-year-old family company. He was enthusiastic about the Japanese “Kaizen” philosophy and introduced it systematically in all areas. The term stands for “good improvement”. Specifically, Kemmler did this, among other things, in dealing with employees and in the efforts to make the company more environmentally friendly in many areas. Among other things, the goal is “climate neutral by 2030”. Numerous awards have confirmed Kemmler’s efforts.

