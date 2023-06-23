Drinking cold water is a serious mistake: never do it, especially in the summer

Bare cold water is one of the most common mistakes, especially in the summer. You should never do it, even if it’s very hot: here are the reasons.

One of the most insistent and clear recommendations made by experts during the summer season, especially during heat waves, is to cool off continuously and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. However, some point out that consuming a simple substance like cold water can cause serious health problems. This is why it is very important to be careful.

Drinking cold water is bad – InformationOggi.it

Drinking water is essential and is recommended by all doctors. The important thing, especially in summer, is that our body reaches an adequate level of hydration. When temperatures are very high, most people tend to drink cold water without knowing what a serious mistake they are making.

The truth is that what influences our state of health is not only the quantity consumed, but also the quality of that water. The TikTok profile Prevention at Tables raised the alarm, which underlined the dangers of drinking cold water from the fridge when it’s hot outside, giving advice to all users on how to manage themselves during the day, even the most arid.

Drinking cold water when it’s hot outside – that’s why it’s a mistake

It has been explained that it is a common and serious mistake to drink cold water from the refrigerator, especially during and after meals. This is because it is important that a constant temperature is maintained in the stomach, therefore in line with body temperature. It is necessary as digestive processes and the transit of food through the intestine are favored.

If you drink very cold water, you experience a drop in stomach temperature. This process slows down and, in some cases, may block the digestion and transit of food. This causes bloating and abdominal heaviness, in the most serious cases you could also experience acid reflux and cramps.

Furthermore, some foods, when they come into contact with cold water, change their characteristics and tend to swell. Thus making digestion even slower and more difficult for a person. Therefore, the advice is always to drink room temperature water, especially during and after the seats.

To what has been said, we must also add the fact that a study has revealed that refrigerator water causes prostate cancer. The shocking research was conducted by teams of scientists from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal). Researchers reported this recently in Environmental Health Perspectives.

