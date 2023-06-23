“The youtuber is under house arrest”

9 days after the Casal Palocco road accident that cost the life of little Manuel, Matteo Di Pietro, the 20-year-old youtuber who was behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Suv that overwhelmed the Smart of the little boy’s mother in via di Macchia Saponara, was placed under house arrest . The measure was carried out on Friday morning by the carabinieri and the traffic police on the orders of the investigating judge who accepted the request of the prosecutors. At the moment no action seems to have been taken against the other 4 boys of the Theborderline group.

The arrest of Matteo Di Pietro

The precautionary measure against the twenty-year-old, considered one of the leaders of the group of boys who created “Theborderline” on the YouTube channel, now suspended by the organizers themselves (while Google has blocked his advertising revenue), would have been taken following the worsening of the young man’s position that emerged during the latest investigative investigations conducted by the carabinieri together with the municipal police.

Investigations on cannabis, speed and overtaking

Di Pietro had already tested positive for cannabis immediately after the accident that cost Manuel’s life, even if he had subsequently undergone new tests to understand the level of the drug in his blood at the time of the crash and how much the substance may have influenced his behavior. guide.

But in the course of the investigation, the young man was also accused of having far exceeded the speed limit in via di Macchia Saponarawhich is only 30 km/h, as well as the presence of pedestrian crossings which would have obliged him to slow down in any case, not to mention the fact that among the witnesses heard by the investigator there would also be people, such as an Atac driver, who would have reported that they had been overtaken by the Lamborghini driven by the twenty-year-old who then crashed into the Smart of the child’s mother who was making a left turn.

Cell phone videos and the danger of escape

But it is not excluded, even if at the moment there is the utmost secrecy on this point, that the arrest of Di Pietro was triggered following the investigative results on the videos shot with mobile phones and other media such as Gopro cameras, and which could be were shot aboard the SUV before the accident. In short, a set of clues to which could also be added the danger of flight that would have been taken into consideration against the boy.

However, the investigations also continue to ascertain whether there are any disputes against the other three members of the group of youtubers who were on the Lamborghini. However, as a newly licensed car with less than three years of experience behind the wheel, Di Pietro should have driven no more than 90 km/h.

More and more subscribers on social networks

But on social networks, the impact of the group shows no sign of diminishing: on Friday morning, the subscriber counter recorded 2,000 new subscribers. «I don’t know how to do without “Theborderline” videos anymore. I can’t sleep at night”. TikTok users raise alarm cries like these on the platform where the challenges of the youtubers led by Matteo Di Pietro still run today. The social channel that made them famous since 2020 is currently interrupted, suspended by decision of the organizers themselves after the tragedy of little Manuel in Casal Palocco, but also officially blocked by Google from the point of view of advertising revenue.