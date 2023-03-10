The Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, through its social networks, reported that this Saturday, March 11, the Entrepreneurship Fair will take place ‘Woman talent on the street’.

The event will take place this Saturday in the city’s Garupal park, from 10:00 in the morning.

“There will be 60 stands waiting for you, with quality products and made with a lot of love during the workshops that are held at the House of Empowered Womenthe administration wrote in the post.

With this fair, the Mayor’s Office seeks to economically reactivate the women of the capital of Caesar.