THEY SHOT THE MAYOR OF NANAWA CLAUDIO SAMANIEGO

NANAWA (Special Envoy) Three individuals ran over the mayor’s house, and there are other wounded with firearms. According to the report, the mayor and his guards had gunfire with people who came to his house.

It all happened this morning, in a private home located in Bo. December 8 of the city of Nanawa, property of the Municipal Mayor of said city.

The victim is Claudio Samaniego, 34 years old.

Municipal Mayor of the city of Nanawa, domiciled at the address mentioned above, who suffered two injuries from gunshots at waist level and was taken to the La Costa Sanatorium in the city of Asunción where he was hospitalized. –

And the alleged perpetrators were identified as

MARIANO GIMENEZ FELTES, 58 years old, domiciled in Bo. San Antonio from the city of Nanawa, JOSE DANIEL GIMENEZ, of Argentine nationality, domiciled in Bo. Central of the city of Nanawa, and RODRIGO ANDRES GIMENEZ SALINAS, domiciled in Bo. San Antonio from the city of Nanawa, the latter sustained injuries from a gunshot and was taken to the Clorinda Hospital, from where he was taken to Formosa.

After police intercession, a 38-caliber revolver firearm of German origin was seized, with no visible serial number, with 4 percussed cartridges and two without percussion.-

According to what was known in the place, the participants spoke with the security guard of the home of the mayor identified as EULALIO OMAR CESPEDES who said that on the day of the date in the early hours of the morning the people mentioned above arrived at the place aboard two vans of the Toyota Hilux brand, one in burgundy color and the other in beige, who asked to speak with the community chief, the latter left his home as if to receive them, at which time they began to fire several shots at him, who entered his home again, being followed by the accused who entered to the same continuing to fire at the victim and the house whose action was repelled by his guard wounding one of the aggressors who fled quickly from the place. Personnel from the regional Criminalistics office intervened, who raised the evidence and shows both hands of the security guard whose data precedes.

RESIDENT WITH FATAL BYPASS

PUERTO IRALA / ALTO PARANÁ (Special Envoy) The police raided a house, shot at the occupant who died on the spot.

The event occurred in the town of Puerto Ita Vera, under the direction of the Fiscal Agent of Penal Unit No. 1 of President Franco, Abg. LILIANA DENICE DUARTE in search of the Fugitive with International Capture CARLOS CABRERA CARRERA.

DIEGO PEÑA GONZALEZ*, (alias *Mbarigui) (25) lost his life at the scene, who has an outstanding arrest warrant for breach of duty to support. A 9 mm caliber pistol and cell phones were seized at the scene.

INTERPOL ARRESTS A MAN FOR CHILD ABUSE

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Drafting) Capture carried out within the framework of OPERATION DIAMOND. There are a total of 18 Captures in the framework of this operation.

A man with an arrest warrant for sexual abuse of children was arrested yesterday at approximately 8:00 p.m. in the Santa Monica neighborhood at km 13 and a half on the Acaray side, in compliance with Prosecutor’s Office No. 295/2023 dated March 6, 2023, Case No. 3.135/2023 Prosecutor Investigation on the Alleged Punishable Act against Children and Adolescents (sexual abuse of children). Issued by the Fiscal Unit Specialized in Punishable Acts against Children and Adolescents. Abg. LIVED COLONEL.

This is CFVP (33) the man was detained at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

BREAK GLASS DOOR TO ASSAULT BOUTIQUE

SAN ESTANISLAO (Special Envoy) Criminals broke a blindex door and took clothing from a commercial premises in the 8 de Diciembre neighborhood of the city of San Estanislao.

Early this morning, Elvira Paredes went to her business premises located in the 8 de Diciembre neighborhood of San Estanislao, where she was unpleasantly surprised when she found a broken glass door. Upon entering her premises, she noticed the lack of several women’s clothing from well-known brands in the market.

The incident was communicated to the eighth police station in San Estanislao, criminal personnel was summoned and the investigations are currently continuing.

