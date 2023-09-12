Home » Epidemiological alert declared due to Dengue case in Manabí, Santo Domingo and Esmeraldas
Epidemiological alert declared due to Dengue case in Manabí, Santo Domingo and Esmeraldas

by admin
HEALTH

The authorities of the Ministry of Public Health reported that an increase of 16.52% has been registered compared to 2022

Reference photo Diario La Hora: Dengue is a viral infection that is transmitted from mosquitoes to people. You don’t have to self-medicate.

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) declared an epidemiological alert in the provinces of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Manabí and Esmeraldas due to the increase in dengue cases that has been recorded to date.

The authorities indicated that compared to the year 2022, an increase of 16.52% in cases has been recorded. In the province of Manabí, 4,991 cases have been reported, in Guayas with 2,421; Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas 2,405 and Esmeraldas with 1,178. They also detailed that There are 14,953 cases of dengue without warning signs, another 1,474 have presented warning signs. They also reported that of the 1,312 hospitalized patients, about 55 cases required intensive care.

According to the figures provided by the MSP, the population most affected is between 20 and 49 years of age. Additionally, they indicated that 17 deaths have been recorded as a result of dengue so far this year.

They reminded the population that they should not “self-medicate” in the event of a mild fever or a disabling fever.accompanied by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, pain in muscles and joints.

