Kim Jong Un’s Rare Visit to Russia Raises Concerns of Possible Arms Deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes his first trip outside his country in over four years as he arrives in Russia. The purpose of his rare visit is to hold a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s involvement in the war in Ukraine. Kim boarded his personal train from Pyongyang and was accompanied by members of the ruling party, government, and military. State media released photos of Kim passing honor guards and crowds, as well as waving from his green and yellow armored train before departing. The delegation accompanying Kim likely includes his Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui and Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon, among others. The Kremlin confirmed the visit, stating that it was at Putin’s invitation and would take place “in the coming days.” The leaders are expected to meet, although the specific time and location have not been disclosed. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that both leaders would lead their respective delegations and might have a face-to-face meeting if necessary. Furthermore, Putin will host an official dinner for Kim. As the news unfolds, it is worth noting that North Korea recently announced the development of a new nuclear attack submarine.

