EPL, Nottingham Forest defeated Southampton

Wed May 10, 2023, 5:21 am

London (Ummat News) Nottingham Forest defeated Southampton in the English Premier League (EPL).

Nottingham Forest beat Southampton 3-4 after a hard-fought contest, with Taiwo Ooni scoring 2 while Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo each contributed to their team’s victory.

The Nottingham Forest team dominated Southampton from the start of the match and had a 1-3 lead against Southampton in the first half of the match.

In the second half, the Nottingham Forest team scored one more goal while Southampton scored two goals to make the match 3-4, which remained until the end of the match.

Carlos Alcaraz, Lianko Evangelista Vojnovich and James Ward-Prowse scored one each for Southampton.