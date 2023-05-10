Tips to face heat wave

An invitation to the people of Valle del Cauca was made by the Secretary of Health of the Department to take precautions and avoid health problems during this season of strong heat through which the region and Colombia in general cross.

Given the increase in temperatures, the Secretary of Health of the Valley, Maria Cristina Lesmes, made some recommendations to the community to protect themselves.

The official asked citizens to take care of heat stroke and avoid exposure to the sun’s rays in order to avoid effects on the health of people and also pets.

Lesmes stated that the intense heat experienced is “a climatic phenomenon that seems to predict the start of the El Niño Phenomenon, we have very high temperatures that exceed 35 degrees Celsius and that can lead us to heat strokes”.

In this sense, another of the priorities should be to protect the skin and stay permanently hydrated.

Tips

For that, said the secretary, “we must avoid direct exposure to sunlight, especially between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon, these are not the hours to exercise or take our pets for a walk.”

Likewise, he recommended avoiding dark clothing, long sleeves, clothing that heats up, dark hats during these times of intense heat.

It is also a priority to try to drink more water than usual and be very careful with the elderly, children and animals in the house, who must have more water available .

Lesmes explained that “this is a phenomenon that will passbut that these days we must be extremely careful not to expose ourselves directly to the sun’s rays ”.

Other recommendations are: apply sunscreen and avoid sunstroke.

Heatstroke

Heat stroke is a disorder produced by excess heat in the body; It is usually due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. The people most at risk are children, pregnant women and people over 65 years of age.

Jorge Quiñones, a doctor from the Cali Public Health Secretariat explained that “heat illness is progressive. Initially you will have a heat stroke, which are symptoms of weakness, quite a lot of inexplicable fatigue, until there comes a time when you no longer sweat. That’s where heat stroke begins, which is very serious.”

Furthermore, Quiñones adds that “the person is prostrated and the heart rate rises a lot; you have to throw water on it to cool it down because it is overheated; it can have temperature of 40 degrees or more. It is vital to rest her and hospitalize her, because she may be starting to have brain bleeds.”

people can submit fever, irritability, headache, nausea and/or vomitingflushed skin, rapid breathing, dry mouth, loss of consciousness.

To protect themselves from heat stroke, the person can shower or use fresh water cloths, stay in a ventilated place, hydrate, consult a doctor.

Comments