NBA, today’s results: Philadelphia clears Boston, Denver sweeps Phoenix away. VIDEO

Showdown of the Sixers who, driven by the 33 points of Joel Embiid and the 30 of Tyrese Maxey, clear the TD Garden in Boston and take on 3-2 in the series, with the possibility of closing the accounts in two days in front of their fans. Jayson Tatum’s 36 points are not enough for the Celtics to overcome a bad shooting night. Denver, on the other hand, protects the field factor and overwhelms Phoenix with Nikola Jokic’s triple double of 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, obtaining two match points to go through

