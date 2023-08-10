EQS-Adhoc: 7x7invest AG: Creditors’ meeting decides to extend the 6% bond 2013/2023

Shortly

Creditors’ meeting decides to extend the bond until June 30, 2025. 7x7invest AG has liquidity problems. Bond conditions of the 6% bond 2013/2023 are changed. The term of the bond will be extended by two years.

EQS-Ad-hoc: 7x7invest AG / Key word(s): Liquidity Problems/Bond

7x7invest AG: Creditors’ meeting decides to extend the 6% bond 2013/2023

10.08.2023 / 13:46 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

The second meeting of creditors of 7x7invest AG decided today regarding the 6% bond 2013/2023 (WKN A1TNGS / ISIN DE000A1TNGS8) (“bond”) to extend the term of the bond by two years, i.e. until June 30th, 2025, by changing the bond conditions extend.



