EQS-Adhoc: AOC I DIE STADTENTWICKLER GmbH: Group equity has meanwhile fallen below EUR 5.0 million page 1

EQS-Ad-hoc: AOC I DIE STADTENTWICKLER GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

AOC I DIE STADTENTWICKLER GmbH: Group equity has meanwhile fallen below EUR 5.0 million

30.06.2023 / 18:28 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Ad hoc / Insider-Information gem. Art. 17 MAR

News source: EQS Group AG | 06/30/2023, 18:28 | 105 |

0

|

0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

