Home » Every day, a medal and a soft toy. I’m happy, I’m in love with them, laughs Fišerová
Sports

Every day, a medal and a soft toy. I’m happy, I’m in love with them, laughs Fišerová

by admin
Every day, a medal and a soft toy. I’m happy, I’m in love with them, laughs Fišerová

Kraków (from our correspondent) – “Really good results so far, even if I felt a little tired,” admitted Fišerová.

After Thursday’s patrol, the canoeists did not get to the athletes’ village until six in the evening due to delays in the announcement and subsequent doping tests. “So I thought that today would be better, but it’s waiting for me again,” she said, while the doping commissioner was again waiting nearby.

Photo: Ivana Roháčková

Canoeists Gabriela Satková (from left), Tereza Kneblová and Tereza Fišerová with the golds and mascots of the European Games.

In addition to medals, she has already established a collection of mascots of the European Games, which medal winners receive. “I’ve been obsessed with stuffed animals since I was a child, I have a big turtle with me that I sleep on. So I’ll distribute the mascots to the family, it’s such a nice gift,” she was looking forward to.

How many family members will still be able to gift? On Saturday, she will have semi-finals and perhaps also the finals in kayak, on Sunday canoe and kayak cross. “It would be nice to think that every day there will be another medal. But the strength is waning and the track here was quite strong. It will be important not to go crazy and keep a calm head,” he knows.

See also  World Swimming Championships 2022, the program of 25 June and the Italians in the race - Sport - Other Sports

You may also like

Tour de France: Tour de France becomes a...

Honduran Striker Alberth Elis Out of 2023 Gold...

Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominating in...

Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Former Force India deputy...

Levi Colwill: Chelsea defender on England, Roberto de...

Test match wins for Salzburg, Rapid and Altach

Analyzing the Top Pitchers for the 2023 MLB...

The Ashes 2023: England ‘bewildered’ by circumstances of...

Chelsea sent tonk Jackson, Villarreal will receive 32...

The Nets send Joe Harris and two second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy