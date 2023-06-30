Fox News has agreed to pay former producer Abby Grossberg $12 million in a lawsuit filed against the network and its most popular host, Tucker Carlson

The US conservative television network Fox News has agreed to compensate former producer Abby Grossberg with 12 million dollars, who had sued the network accusing its most popular host, Tucker Carlson, of having created a hostile and discriminatory climate in the editing of his program, with repeated vulgar attacks and misogynists. Grossberg had accused Fox News also of having forced her to lie in a testimony given in the libel suit also brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems, an IT company that the network had repeatedly and unjustly accused of electoral fraud, and which it then agreed to compensate with 787.5 million dollars.

Grossberg’s lawsuit, the latest in a series of legal affairs involving Fox News, had been filed in the state of Delaware last March: Grossberg and his lawyers asked for it to be filed after the economic agreement was reached. Last May, the hostile and discriminatory climate denounced by the ex presenter, and in particular a racist comment sent by Carlson to one of the producers of the network, had also led to the dismissal of Carlson himself, who over time gave space to conspiracy theories and racist ideas that had previously been relegated to social networks or far-right sites.

