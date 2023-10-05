EQS-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Increase the EBIT guidance Page

EQS-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Biotest AG has increased its EBIT guidance

05-Oct-2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST

Increase of the EBIT guidance

Dreieich, 05 October 2023. Against the background of the agreements concluded between Biotest AG, Dreieich, Germany and Grifols,

S.A., Barcelona, Spain, which include a technology transfer and licensing agreement, the Management Board of Biotest AG had forcasted in April 2023 an EBIT that may possibly exceed € 100 million.

Based on current information, the Executive Board expects EBIT for fiscal 2023 to be in the order of

€ 130 – 170 million. A more precise determination depends on the revenue and earnings realisation of the final project milestones.

The Executive Board continues to aim for a mid-single-digit percentage increase in revenue for the 2023 financial year compared to 2022, excluding revenue from the technology transfer and licensing

agreement. This increase in sales is possible due to the commissioning of the Yimmugo production facility within Biotest Next Level. The Management Board does not rule out the possibility of

negative sales influences as a result of possible declines in demand due to the economic situation and country-specific savings in the healthcare sector.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Board of Management

Biotest AG

Landsteinerstr. 5

D-63303 Dreieich

www.biotest.com

