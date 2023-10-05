Home » EQS-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Increase the EBIT guidance Page
EQS-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Increase the EBIT guidance Page

EQS-Adhoc: Biotest AG: Increase the EBIT guidance Page

EQS-Ad-hoc: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Biotest AG has increased its EBIT guidance

05-Oct-2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc RELEASE

Announcement according to Article 17 European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Increase of the EBIT guidance

Dreieich, 05 October 2023. Against the background of the agreements concluded between Biotest AG, Dreieich, Germany and Grifols,
S.A., Barcelona, Spain, which include a technology transfer and licensing agreement, the Management Board of Biotest AG had forcasted in April 2023 an EBIT that may possibly exceed € 100 million.
Based on current information, the Executive Board expects EBIT for fiscal 2023 to be in the order of
€ 130 – 170 million. A more precise determination depends on the revenue and earnings realisation of the final project milestones.

The Executive Board continues to aim for a mid-single-digit percentage increase in revenue for the 2023 financial year compared to 2022, excluding revenue from the technology transfer and licensing
agreement. This increase in sales is possible due to the commissioning of the Yimmugo production facility within Biotest Next Level. The Management Board does not rule out the possibility of
negative sales influences as a result of possible declines in demand due to the economic situation and country-specific savings in the healthcare sector.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Board of Management

Biotest AG

Landsteinerstr. 5

D-63303 Dreieich

www.biotest.com

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These
statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of
actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and
assumes no obligation to do so.

