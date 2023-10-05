Les Mills: The Power of Group Training and Fun in Fitness for All

Les Mills, world leader in collective training, confirms itself as the point of reference in fitness for all: the power of the group and fun

If you frequent gyms and fitness clubs, you will certainly have taken part in one or more courses of Les Mills, the New Zealand company based in France, a protagonist of the most important centers in the world. It is the story of a global success that began 55 years ago in Auckland, New Zealand, from an idea of ​​the Olympic athletics champion Les Mills and his son Phillip: to share the important sporting background with as many people as possible, through training at time of music, through universal formats choreographed and replicable in every part of the world. This is how the Les Mills programs were born and became true physical exercise experiences, engaging and high-performance, which will change group fitness forever, transforming it into a global phenomenon. BODYPUMP is the precursor of the Les Mills revolution, which becomes the most popular group course in the world. Today there are 311 clubs offering Les Mills programs in Italy and 21 thousand in 110 countries around the world, with around 7 million participants.

I program Les Mills— To date, there are 16 iconic Les Mills programs, prepared and renewed every three months and aimed at every type of customer and their respective needs: strength, cardio, bike, hit, dance and yoga. Each course is designed and tested based on cutting-edge scientific studies in the best universities around the world. The result is a mix of skills to create effective and fun emotional fitness experiences, with an inevitable common denominator: music. Among the most popular courses are BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT, BODYATTACK, LES MILLS CORE, LES MILLS GRIT, BODYBALANCE, all prepared and presented by Les Mills certified trainers.

The news— The habitués of fitness clubs are increasingly younger: for this reason, important new workouts by Les Mills are arriving with a focus on new trends, in step with the trends of generation Z. Among these, STRENGTH DEVELOPMENT, presented at RiminiWellness and introduced by September in the centers, it is already a best seller: 12 training sessions of 45 minutes each, in a workout of pure strength, power and explosiveness. The spotlight is also on SHAPES, the new product coming out in October, and much more from January. The peculiarity of these classes is that they do not include pre-choreographed sequences, so anyone can train at their own pace, with background music proposed by Les Mills.

The strength of the group: Motivation and loyalty— The key to achieving results is to build and maintain the habit of exercising. It is very difficult for customers to do it alone, but when placed in a group they are much more motivated: “Training together helps you not to give up, as well as being a moment of sociality”, Francesca Boffa, who has been on board Les Mills since 2010, tells us. first as an instructor and then as a team coach and trainer.

#Expire— At Get Fit in Via Vico in Milan, Rossella Calandrina, Club Manager and Andrea Ferraro, Sports Manager and GetFIT Sports Supervisor, present us with the centre’s claim: “#scadregati”, which in Milanese means “get up from the chair”, to also encourage those looking for the motivation to start adopting a healthy and active lifestyle. “Here we propose 10 Les Mills programs, totally interconnected with each other: we have structured a schedule that allows you to attend Les Mills activities at least a couple of times a week at their preferred times”, explains Andrea.

“For a fitter planet”— Les Mills’ true mission is to create a fitter world, motivate, inspire and change the lives of millions of people. As? By including sport in your daily routine, to generate a virtuous circle of all those benefits and physical and mental well-being that only physical activity can create. “For me Les Mills is life – Francesca Boffa tells us -, for us, it doesn’t just mean teaching programs, but helping people to be fitter for themselves, and with themselves”.

Fitness for everyone— Beginners must be encouraged and accompanied in the development of positive sporting habits. Les Mills has created the SMART START programs aimed specifically at beginners or the most skeptical: 6 weeks to fall in love with sport and progressively approach increasingly frequent, intense and constant levels of physical activity. It is a methodology designed to propose gradual insertion paths into the classes, with exercise variations suggested by the trainers during the lessons, and to welcome anyone who wants to attend the Les Mills courses at any time.

The Les Mills Formation— Les Mills’ strong point is training: programs studied and continuously updated to guarantee safe and qualified training, taught by authoritative and certified Les Mills instructors and trainers.

Managerial support— The leading fitness company constantly provides support and performance analysis tools for each partner club, thanks to the MARKETING STUDIO digital platform, created to support fitness center managers with operational advice on how to build successful planning, and through a motivating and effective communication, with the aim of enhancing the visibility and image of the brand. Like a real marketing agency from which to draw on thousands of ready-to-use images and videos, to be disseminated to the entire Les Mills community.

