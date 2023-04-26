“Our love turned into friendship”

April 25, 202319:25

Exclusively on “Pomeriggio Cinque” the former gieffino reveals the details of his break with politics after nine years together









Simone Coccia Colaiuta can’t hold back the tears while a

“Afternoon Five” reveals the details of the break with Stephanie Pezzopane after a story that began in 2014 and lasted nine years.

“In the last period

the relationship had transformed a bitmoving from love to friendship – explains the former gieffino in the study of

Barbara d’Urso – There was no external cause that facilitated the end of this relationship, but after Valentine’s Day we both perceived this change”. According to the interview broadcast during the episode on Tuesday 25 April, the decision to leave would have been matured by mutual agreement, but the man guarantees that he stayed in

excellent reports with the ex-partner and to have heard her by telephone until shortly before the live broadcast of “Pomeriggio Cinque”.

And without being able to hold back the tears, Simone Coccia confesses: “Even if perhaps I show it less than Stefania,

I suffer because it was an important story and I was sad to see how it turned out, also because I think I would never find a person like her again”.

Coccia then recalled the many

difficulty not

sufferings derived from the heavy criticisms of a part of public opinion, with the woman who had defined the interest in the love story between the two as “morbid”. “We continue to fight – she guaranteed Barbara d’Urso – because even if we broke up, there are people who still attack us”.

Breakup announcement – The news of the split between the two had spread in early April, when Stefania Pezzopane had published a long message on

Instagram, running to a shot of the couple in black and white. “Simone and I are no longer together. We have reached this decision, because the great affection we have for each other, the respect and the special friendship are not enough to continue a project of life as a couple. We loved each other a lot, with passion and with joy. Breaking patterns and prejudices. They were wonderful years of mutual discovery, complicity and contamination of our very different worlds. We shared many beautiful and important things, with a lot of enthusiasm and curiosity”.

And again: “There have been difficult moments, we have overcome them every time, with courage and with a superhuman commitment to defend our history. We have had to fight against the most ignoble wickedness, the hypocritical judgmental looks, the false moralisms, the preconceptions, the personal attacks that were used to hurt us, attacking our private spaces and our professional activities. We suffered moral and material damage, just because we loved each other. We had to defend ourselves courageously even by resorting to judges and lawyers. Having obtained always right. We lived everything intensely, while things and people changed around us. And we too have changed, our commitments, the needs of our families, our expectations for the future have changed. We lived our love story always with desire, courage, without hypocrisy. And even in this decision we want to be loyal, bold, giving each other back every space of freedom and autonomy”.

Therefore, Stefania Pezzopane had concluded: “To dedicate ourselves to taking care of ourselves, to our individual lives, to our activities, to our children, to our families, to what we deem right for each of us. As we write to you we are moved and excited, but I decided. To those who loved us, followed, pampered, we say thank you. We are grateful to you for the friendship and affection you have given us in these 9 years. You have been precious. Maybe you can love us even now that I and Simone are no longer a couple. However, we continue to love each other, to respect each other and to look at each other with a smile. We greet you with a photo of us that we are very fond of and which is a beautiful memory of our years together”.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/televisione” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_televisione_simone-coccia-lacrime-stefania-pezzopane_63949157-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”televisione”,”simone-coccia-lacrime-stefania-pezzopane_63949157-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“televisione”,”amp”] }}”>

news last-news“> Latest TV arrivals {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}