September PS Plus free games “Fast Pleasure: Heat” and “Granblue Fantasy Versus”, you need to change when you start school | 4Gamers

The start of the school month needs some motivation. Sony offers free games for PlayStation Plus members in September. This month, there are “Fast Pleasure: Heat” and “Granblue Fantasy Versus”; the PS Plus game catalog also adds “Assassin’s Creed: Origins” and “Deathloop” for free.

PS Plus Free Membership:Anyone with a PS Plus membership can download it for free, and the deal will be available on the PlayStation Store from September 6th until October 3rd.

PS Plus Game Catalog:PS Plus upgrades and premium members can download it, and it will be available on September 20.

This is an introduction to the September games for PS Plus free members. Please refer to another special article for the PS Plus game catalogue (to be released later).

Need For Speed: Heat for PS4

Much of the focus this month is on the PS Plus game catalog, but there’s still an impressive lineup for free members.

“Extreme Pleasure” is a bit old IP, and then made some new attempts in “Extreme Pleasure: Heat”. It is a bit interesting to play street racing, cars, or confrontation with police cars at night. It is a free game. It’s nice to touch.

29b7c5550813a4742ca51254ccefda16

Granblue Fantasy Versus for PS4

Cygames’ new attempt in fighting games based on the “Granblue Fantasy” IP, please come to “Battle of Paladins” and “Blue Apocalypse” Arc System Works; so it is also a work with fighting and RPG mode.

1aa8a9787ec33284cdcd7c0a97fa3d33

PS5《Toem》

The only PS5 native game this month, in a hand-drawn adventure style, comes from the Swedish independent game developer Something We Made, which has won an award in the UK BAFTA. In addition to PS5, it is also available on other platforms.

1bba9032316e38486966ece3f9608631

Playing games is just… There are free, of course to download.

