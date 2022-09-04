Negotiation with the owners fails: the increases in energy prices are exorbitant. Unions in alarm

pont-saint-martin

The reopening of the Cogne special steels steel plant has been postponed again, closed since last August 26 – together with the raw materials management area and the chemical laboratory – due to the increases in the cost of gas and electricity that would lead the company to produce at a loss .

The top management of the company communicated this morning to the trade unions Fiom Cgil, Fim Cisl and Uilm Uil that the electric furnace, and therefore the steel plant department, will not start again before the morning of Monday 5 September.

On Monday 29 August, in a first meeting with workers’ organizations, the company had hypothesized that it could reopen the department from tomorrow, Thursday 1 September, if today, Wednesday, a government decree arrived to calm the prices of gas and energy. .

In the meantime, two departments in the forged area are stopped, involved after the closure of the electric furnace: the forge from today, Friday 2 September, to Monday 5 September, and the TBB (a rolling train), from yesterday, Thursday 1 September to Tuesday 6.

For all employees involved – up to 188, out of a total of 1,190 – the company obtained the extraordinary wages redundancy fund.

The unionists Fabrizio Graziola (Fiom Cgil), Fausto Renna (Fim Cisl), Gabriele Noto (Uilm Uil) were present at the meeting with the Cas personnel manager, Ilaria Fadda.

“The situation could become dramatic because the steel mill is nothing but the tip of the iceberg on which the entire industrial system of the valley could run aground and sink – union sources say – because the dozens and dozens of medium and small companies should not be forgotten. dimensions are suffering ». Not to mention commerce and, shortly thereafter, the tourism sector. Fear grows … –