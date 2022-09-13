The main trajectory of new asymptomatic infections in Baoji on September 12



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-09-13 19:27

From 0 to 24:00 on September 12, Baoji City reported 8 cases of asymptomatic infection, all of which were found in centralized isolation. The main activity tracks are:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 4 announced by the province)

September 6, 7:20-7:40 at the entrance of Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School in Qishan County; 8:10-8:20 at the entrance of Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, nucleic acid sampling point; 13:00-13:30 at Caijiapo Automobile in Qishan County Fengming Chunsaozi Noodle Shop at the entrance of the station; 14:15-14:25 Colorful Xifenghaorenjia Supermarket, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 17:20-17:35 Entrance of the Second Primary School of Caijiapo, Qishan County; 18:10-18 :30 Honest Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:40-19:20 Building 2, Fenghuangjiayuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:30-20:10 Xu Gang Noodle Restaurant, a food city built on Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County , Lijia Casserole Shop; 20:20-21:00 at the entrance of Qixing Building Materials Market, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 7:55-8:05 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:00-17:00 Group 5, Anshang Village, Wujing Town, Fufeng County; 18:15-18:30 Qishan County Nucleic acid sampling site in Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 5)

September 6, 9:02-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:00-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 17:20-19: 00 Jinhaiwan Bathing Beach, Xisi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 8:25-8:35 nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:00-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 7:30-7:40, nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:00-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9 12:00-13:00 Building 826, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:00-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 8:55-9:05 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (local asymptomatic infection 6 announced by the province)

September 4-6, 8:00-12:00, 14:30-19:00 Clinic in Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (local asymptomatic infection 9 announced by the province)

September 2, 17:40-21:00 Excellent trusteeship class in Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 3, 6:05-6:15 Nucleic acid sampling site in Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:20-12:00, 13:40-19:30 Youjia Trusteeship Class of Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County ;

September 4th, 10:40-10:55, Honest Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 11:10-17:00 Group 14, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5th, 17:30-21:00 Excellent trusteeship class in Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 6, 6:25-6:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in Wenxinyuan New District Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:10-8:13 Jiayi Stationery Store, Ximen, Wenxinyuan New District Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:14-8: 37 Xiao’s fresh noodle shop and vegetable stall, Ximen Xiao’s Fresh Noodle Shop, Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 17:30-21:00 Excellent Trusteeship Class of Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 6:55-7:05 Nucleic acid sampling site in Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:30-7:35 Sun Moujiang Twist Shop, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:30-8:40 Xiao’s Fresh Noodle Shop, Ximen, Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 16:30-17:50 Boyang Home Textiles Shop, Fenghuang West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:10-18:40 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County ;19:00-20:20 Excellent trusteeship class of Qixing Building Materials Market in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 5 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 10)

September 4th, 7:20-7:40, Fengxiang Douhua Paomo Restaurant, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:41-7:45, Youxing Fresh Noodle Shop, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:40-17: 00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:10-19:20 Shop Xianghe Cake Shop on the first floor of Fengyi International Community, Fenghuang West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5th 8:13-8:15 Youxing Fresh Noodle Shop, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:16-8:25 Boutique Fruit Shop, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:40-17:00 Qishan Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, County;

September 6, 7:00-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:20-8:20 Entrance Square of Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:30-8:32 Qishan County Youxing Fresh Noodle Shop, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town; 12:40-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7th 7:40-7:43 Youxing Fresh Noodle Shop, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:45-7:55 Boutique Fruit Shop, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:00-8:10 Qishan Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, County; 12:40-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 7:00-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:15-9:18 Douya Roasted Seed Shop, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:19-9:25 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Feng Mousheng Roasted Seed Shop and Yintian Vegetable Store in the alley opposite Shaanjiu 2nd District; 13:00-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9, 4:00-4:37 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:00-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 8:00-8:25 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 11, 8:25-8:40 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 6 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 11)

September 4th, 8:00-8:10, Colorful Xifenghaorenjia Supermarket, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5th, 7:40-7:50, Colorful Xifenghaorenjia Supermarket, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 6, 7:25-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7th, 7:00-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:00-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:21-19: 50 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 7:15-7:25 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 4:55-5:15 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 11, 6:25-6:35 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

7 asymptomatic infections (12 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 7, 19:09-20:32 Jiajiaxin Bookstore, Sunshine Plaza, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 20:38-20:40 Michelle Bingcheng Store, Sunshine Plaza, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 20:42-20:44 Peach Cake Store, Xiguan South Street, Guo Town, Chencang District;

September 9, 7:36-7:50 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 8 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 13):

September 6, 10:10-10:39 Nucleic acid sampling point in Jinshui Lane Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 10:50-11:03 Runhu Roasted Seeds Shop, Chengnan Agricultural and Sideline Products Wholesale Market, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:05-11 :11 Laoyang Tobacco and Wine Firm, Chengnan Agricultural and Sideline Products Wholesale Market, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 11:30-11:40 Fuzhixian Supermarket at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 23:40-23:55 Guozhen, Chencang District Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community of Sub-district;

September 7, 22:55-23:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 8, 12:10-12:25, Baoantang Pharmacy, West Street, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 12:30-13:05, Yunhai Communication Mobile Phone Store, West Street, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Please report to the community (village) or unit where you live by telephone immediately with the above-mentioned activity trajectories, isolate on the spot, stay at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for the staff to come to the door for nucleic acid testing and implement classified management and control measures.