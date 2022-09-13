Home Technology A Blue Origin rocket had a major problem when it was already in flight
Technology

A Blue Origin rocket had a major problem when it was already in flight

by admin
A Blue Origin rocket had a major problem when it was already in flight
About a minute after its launch on September 12 in Texas, the booster carrying the New Shepard spacecraft went up in flames, triggering the ejection of the New Shepard spacecraft, on which at that time there were no astronauts but only equipment from the NASA. In any case, the emergency system worked perfectly: the capsule then landed, intact, a few minutes later. While the first stage of the Blue Origin rocket, the aerospace company founded and led by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has been lost.

The booster, when everything works perfectly, detaches from the spacecraft and travels its return trajectory until it lands vertically: so it is ready to be recycled for future launches. This is the first true failure of a Blue Origin rocket since the company has performed suborbital flights, some of them manned.

The first Blue Origin flight, which also aims to profit through space tourism, was attended by Jeff Bezos himself in July 2021. In the past, Blue Origin had successfully tested the ejection system in the course of flights planned for this purpose. of the New Shepard capsule designed for the transport of astronauts and civilians.

See also  August 2022 ePrice price comparison king inquiry list, these 20 mobile phones are the most popular among netizens-Mobile phone brand news

You may also like

Pornhub data: the new iPhone 14 better than...

Meta joins the Linux Foundation to accelerate AI...

Splatoon 3 sweeps its first weekend, selling nearly...

Meta joins the Linux Foundation to accelerate AI...

iPhone 14 wallpapers are free to download, 9...

Waiting for IT Week, Riccardo Luna with Giorgio...

Daily feed｜Social media giant Snap disbands Web3 team...

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the future of the...

Hoda’s “Patented Dust-Free Space Capsule Film Artifact” removes...

GQ 300TH x Mercedes-AMG 55th Anniversary : Experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy