The booster, when everything works perfectly, detaches from the spacecraft and travels its return trajectory until it lands vertically: so it is ready to be recycled for future launches. This is the first true failure of a Blue Origin rocket since the company has performed suborbital flights, some of them manned.
The first Blue Origin flight, which also aims to profit through space tourism, was attended by Jeff Bezos himself in July 2021. In the past, Blue Origin had successfully tested the ejection system in the course of flights planned for this purpose. of the New Shepard capsule designed for the transport of astronauts and civilians.