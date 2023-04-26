Home » Goldman Sachs recommends betting against BTPs, Madame Lagarde strikes
Goldman Sachs recommends betting against BTPs, Madame Lagarde strikes

Goldman Sachs- ECB, speculating on monetary blindness is only damaging for our country. Analyses

When someone takes positions in the speculation it is generally followed by followers, then if the “order” comes from an investment bank like the Goldman Sachs, then the followers begin to become many. I’m inspired by this article Goldman Sachs to customers taken from the online site msm.com by title: “Bet against the BTPs» which has the title “bets against BTPs” by going short on 10-year BTPs against i bonds. Is it natural that a market like that of Italian government bonds has undergone downward changes due to the indiscriminate and prolonged increase in interest rates by the ECB?

Perhaps, but the ECB should also know, given that it has 2,577 employees, a President and a board that are “untouchable”, I would like to add refractory and deaf to the advice that comes from competent people and institutions, which pursuing the path of the “myth 2% ” sooner or later something important happens. Now, if Goldman Sachs won’t be the only one to suggest to its clients to aim downwards on BTPs, whoever has these securities in their portfolio should theoretically worry? Let me give an example: the BTP sett. 2033 on 12.02.2021 it was quoted at 121.010 today, as I write, the price is 84.49, net yield 4.09%. Question: who do we have to thank for this “loss”?

