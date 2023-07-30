EQS-Adhoc: CELLNEX TELECOM S.A.: The company announces the final terms and conditions of the convertible bond issuance and the repurchase of convertible bonds.

EQS-Ad-hoc: CELLNEX TELECOM S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

CELLNEX TELECOM S.A.: The company announces the final terms and conditions of the convertible bond issuance and the repurchase of convertible bonds.

28-Jul-2023 / 21:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE

LAW.

