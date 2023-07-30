Enhancing Pharmacy Services in Emilia-Romagna: Telemedicine, Counseling, and Personalized Care

Emilia-Romagna Pharmacies Enhance Services with New Agreement

Pharmacies in Emilia-Romagna, Italy, are strengthening their role as healthcare providers with a new memorandum of understanding between the Region and trade associations of affiliated pharmacies. This agreement takes another step forward in expanding the range of services offered by pharmacies, bringing them closer to the community and offering rapid responses to citizens’ needs.

Since 2019, Emilia-Romagna has been working on the development of the Pharmacy of Services, recognizing pharmacies as essential infrastructure for providing healthcare services. The new agreement further enhances the role of pharmacists, allowing them to offer shared services with doctors.

The two-year protocol aligns with the National Health Commission’s guidelines on testing new services. It defines various areas of activity, including cognitive services such as therapy monitoring and recognizing pharmacological therapy, providing patients with instructions on medication intake, and detecting adverse reactions to drug treatments. Additionally, pharmacies will provide front office services for the Electronic Health Record, telemedicine services, and administration of vaccines against Coronavirus and flu.

The agreement also emphasizes pharmacies’ role in prevention and health promotion. They will provide support for territorial access to treatment, such as personalized delivery of antibiotic therapy and screening projects. A communication campaign by the regional health service will be launched to inform citizens about the changes resulting from the agreement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacies proved to be indispensable points of reference for citizens, offering drug-welfare services. Raffaele Donini, the councilor for health policies, emphasizes that pharmacies will continue to play a vital role in the community’s well-being. By promoting an innovative approach to the Pharmacy of Services, Emilia-Romagna has consolidated the role of pharmacists as a territorial garrison and a trusted reference for the community.

Trade associations, including Asso Farm Venanzio Gizzi and Farmacieunite, express their confidence in the agreement, ensuring that they will work closely with institutions to develop additional health services. They aim to improve people’s health, shorten waiting lists, and provide citizens with accessible and efficient pharmaceutical services.

The agreement also highlights the integration of pharmacies into the networks of health services. It involves early interception of health needs and proper management of therapies for chronic patients, particularly those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pharmacists will play a crucial role in promoting therapy adherence, providing instructions for medication intake, and identifying adverse reactions. Approximately 25,000 COPD patients in the region will benefit from annual interviews as part of the initiative.

Furthermore, pharmacies in Emilia-Romagna will be actively involved in pharmacovigilance projects to detect adverse reactions to medications. They will also participate in the personalized delivery of prescribed antibiotic therapy in line with the National Plan to combat antibiotic resistance. Emilia-Romagna has long been committed to promoting the correct use of antibiotics and controlling infections in healthcare settings.

Telemedicine will be integrated into pharmacy services, particularly in disadvantaged areas. Pharmacists will provide telemonitoring services in collaboration with basic or specialist healthcare professionals. They will offer services such as blood pressure Holter, cardiac Holter, Auto-Spirometry, and ECGs.

Pharmacies will also engage in brief counseling projects on lifestyles to promote community health. This initiative aligns with the regional activities related to the 2021-2025 Regional Prevention Plan. Additionally, pharmacies will participate in various campaigns, including the promotion of motor activity, combating HIV-AIDS, promoting correct lifestyles, preventing colorectal cancer through kit delivery and sample collection, and discouraging driving while intoxicated.

The new agreement highlights the commitment of Emilia-Romagna’s pharmacies to providing comprehensive healthcare services to the community. By expanding their role and integrating into the National Health System, pharmacies aim to improve access to medicines, reduce bureaucratic processes, and ensure proximity to citizens’ needs.

