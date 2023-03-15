news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 15 – The Tour della Salute is ready to start again, which this year, now in its fifth edition, will cover the entire peninsula for the first time: 20 Italian squares, one for each region, in which you will have the opportunity to undergo free consultations and screenings aimed at reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The traveling event, promoted by ASC (Confederate Sports Activities), has the dual objective of promoting prevention activities in terms of physical and mental health, and of making citizens aware of the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. During the 20 stages, moments of discussion and reflection will be offered, as well as sporting, recreational and social activities. This year’s event, characterized by numerous innovations, will be presented to the Ministry of Health on Monday 20 March.



The Tour della Salute 2023 makes use of the collaboration of the scientific societies Adì (Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Association), Adoi (Association of Italian Hospital Dermatologists, Venologists), Siprec (Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention), CreI (Italian College of Rheumatologists), Fnovi (Federation National Veterinary Orders), Siocmf (Italian Society of Odontostomatology and Maxillofacial Surgery), Fip (Italian Federation of Psychologists).



The event enjoys the unconditional contribution of Eg Stada. (HANDLE).

