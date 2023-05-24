EQS-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Suspension of the dividend for the 2022 financial year to strengthen the financing basis

EQS-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Dividend

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: suspension of the dividend for the 2022 financial year to strengthen the financing basis 23.05.2023 / 16:49 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: suspension of the dividend for the 2022 financial year to strengthen the financing basis Lehrte, May 23, 2023 – Due to the immense macroeconomic challenges, which are characterized in particular by the significant increase in interest rates and the persistently high construction costs, the Supervisory Board and Management Board of the company have decided to change the proposal for the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposal announced with the publication of the 2022 Annual Report provided for a distribution of €0.40 per dividend-entitled share. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have now decided today to allocate the unappropriated profit for the 2022 financial year of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG in the amount of €3,475,005.79 to other revenue reserves and not to pay a dividend. From the point of view of the management, the suspension of the dividend is a logical measure to react to the continuing challenging economic situation and to strengthen the financing of the HELMA Group with a view to the financial liabilities due in the current 2023 financial year. Together with the financing partners, HELMA is currently working on the implementation of suitable refinancing measures and is in constructive talks with the financing banks. IR-Contact:

Elaine Heise, Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345

E-Mail: [email protected]