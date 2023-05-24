There is a tea that burns fat and helps you lose weight while you sleep

It is well known that tea is a natural aid in burning fat: the content of theine and caffeine (and not only) makes it a friend of the metabolism. But who is able to help us lose weight while we sleep It is surprising. Yet that’s exactly what a study conducted by the University of Tsukuba in Japan says, according to which to drink a certain type of tea can help burn fat, regardless of the level of physical activity and diet. Which tea?

The virtues of Oolong tea — It’s about the Oolong tea, popular between China and Taiwan, which in terms of oxidation and flavor is between green and black tea. It is produced through a unique method, which involves withering the plant under the strong sun and oxidizing it before curling and twisting. Like other teas, oolong tea also contains vitamins, minerals and helpful antioxidants.

Most importantly, the researchers found that oolong tea has a thermogenic effect, i.e. it increases heat production in the body through fat burning. Kumpei Tokuyama, of the University of Tsukuba who led the research, says: "We know that tea contains compounds that stimulate fat metabolism. And oolong, which accounts for only 2% of the world's teas, contains the same compounds found in green tea, in smaller amounts. But oolong tea appears to be more effective at burning fat than green tea, even though both contain similar amounts of caffeine."

The tea that makes you lose weight in your sleep: the study — For this study, scientists tested a group of volunteers who drank oolong tea, a pure caffeine soda, or a placebo for two weeks. The results show that participants who drank oolong tea or caffeine saw an increase in fat breakdown by 20% compared to the control group. Except that the effects of oolong tea continued even at rest.

The tea that doesn’t disturb sleep, but helps you lose weight — Because caffeine affects sleep, and sleep loss, in turn, can affect your metabolism. So the researchers wanted to examine the sleep quality of the participants during the experiment, finding that despite the reputation of caffeine, there was no difference in the sleep patterns of the test group or the placebo group. Therefore, the team believes that drinking a cup of oolong tea shouldn’t keep us up all night but it could help us burn more calories.