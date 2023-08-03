Green Light for Construction of New Gym in Cremona: Feasibility Study Approved

Green Light for New Gym Construction Approved by Province President Mirko Gentlemen

CREMONA – In a significant development, the President of the Province, Mirko Gentlemen, has given the go-ahead for the technical and economic feasibility study for the construction of a new gymnasium next to the Stanga Institute. The project, worth 2.4 million euros, is set to be funded through the Pnrr (The National Resilience and Recovery Plan).

The design and concept for the gymnasium have been unveiled by engineer Roberto Salvadori. The property will have access via Via Milano, allowing citizens to use it outside of school hours. The provision of public services and parking will ensure easy accessibility for all. The gymnasium, covering a total area of 1,200 square meters, will feature a regulation-sized basketball court and will be capable of accommodating up to two classes simultaneously during physical education lessons. The design incorporates large windows, blending in with the surrounding landscape to provide ample daylight. Additionally, the facility will include bathroom and changing room facilities.

The project has been designed with sustainability and efficiency in mind. The construction plans envision the use of laminated wood for above-ground structures, minimizing the use of cement to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The gymnasium will prioritize energy efficiency through the installation of appropriate thermal machines and high-quality insulation. Mineral and vegetable wool will be used, along with top-quality windows and doors. Furthermore, a forced ventilation system will be in place to introduce clean air into every room, contributing to energy conservation. The modern roof will feature waterproofing and external collection channels to further minimize energy consumption. The gymnasium will also be equipped with photovoltaic panels to power the thermal machines.

As per the feasibility study, the construction cost is estimated at 2,080 euros per square meter, a figure well within the available funding. The Province has recently presented new projects totaling over 17 million euros for school buildings, out of which 12 million euros are specifically allocated through the Pnrr initiative. The plan for the Stanga gymnasium includes executive planning by August 31, awarding of the construction contract by the end of the year, the commencement of construction by March 31, 2024, and completion by March 31, 2026. Testing and verification will follow, with completion targeted by June 30 of the same year.

The approval of the feasibility study for the new gymnasium marks a significant step towards enhancing sporting and educational facilities in the region. The project’s focus on sustainability and energy efficiency aligns with the broader goals of promoting eco-friendly infrastructure. The gymnasium will not only benefit the Stanga Institute but also provide a recreational space for citizens in the local community. With the green light given, preparations are underway for the commencement of the construction phase, bringing the vision of this state-of-the-art facility one step closer to reality.

