Pizza diet, 7 kilos in a month: the rules to follow

It seems like a dream, but it is like this: there is a pizza diet and, like all other diets, it helps to get back in shape. Here’s how it works.

Pizza is one of the most loved foods in the world: there are those who would eat it even every day. So it may sound strange that this food can be used to get back in shape but instead there is the pizza diet that promises to work if followed correctly.

The supporter of this diet is the Italian Chef Pasquale Cozzolino who defined it as the “Happy Diet”, going in perfect opposition to those who demonize carbohydrates. The “Happy Diet” has rules and tricks to follow in order to work but it actually allows you to lose weight while enjoying this much loved dish.

The pizza diet: the rules to follow to lose 7 kilos in a month

To get results, every diet has its own rules and even this one for pizza has its own. First you have to pay attention to the quality of the pizza you choose. By now there are many types of dough but the one suitable for this diet is the light dough, obtained by leavening for over 48 hours and made with white flour and a percentage of wholemeal flour (20%).

The rules of the pizza diet to get back in shape – tantasalute.it

You also need to pay attention to the size of the pizza and the toppings (limit yourself with dairy products, although the Margherita is allowed, but instead green light to vegetables and proteins). Finally, it is better to eat it only for lunch, every day, and not to extend the diet for more than a month. The other meals (breakfast and dinner) must be normal and low-calorie, preferring proteins. Don’t deprive yourself of snacks if you want to.

Like any self-respecting diet, the goal of getting back in shape cannot be achieved if, alongside nutrition, physical activity is not introduced. In fact, a sedentary lifestyle is the enemy of any diet. And even fasting can be of no use, without a little exercise. So even a simple walk, a run, bodyweight workouts or swimming in the sea can help you lose weight much faster.

Finally, when you decide to embark on a diet, it is important to gather all the necessary information before starting, to do it in the best possible way. But it is even more important to consult your doctor before starting to evaluate that your constitution is able to withstand this diet.

The pizza diet may be the last frontier of getting back in shape: so easy and so tempting (who doesn’t want to eat pizza every day to lose weight?). It really is the Happy Diet, as its creator called it.

