Wacken sinks in the mud: farmers rush to the aid of metal fans

Wacken is in a state of emergency at the moment – and this year we don’t mean the rock-hard metal sounds and black robes that populate the small town as usual on the first weekend in August. People have gotten used to the open air, and the villagers are looking forward to the thousands of festival visitors.

However, worry this year continuous rain and mud in succession for catastrophic conditions. Festival-goers and their vehicles are stuck. Campers and cars couldn’t get out of the mud. The police stopped further arrivals. The festival organizer has reduced the number of visitors due to the weather conditions and writes on the website: “We are very sad, but unfortunately the persistently difficult weather conditions leave us no other choice.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

