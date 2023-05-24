The World Table Tennis Championships returns to Africa Fan Zhendong: I have become part of the history of table tennis_Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Durban, South Africa, May 22 (Reporters Su Bin, Xie Jiang) On the 22nd, the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban entered the third match day. Men’s singles defending champion Fan Zhendong defeated Greece in the first match of the tournament. Gionis. The World Table Tennis Championships returned to Africa after 84 years. Regarding this, Fan Zhendong said that he “has also become a part of the history of table tennis” when he came to Africa for the first time.

As the number one seed in the tournament, Fan Zhendong had a bye in the first round. On that day, he was well prepared for the chipping style of the 43-year-old veteran Gionis, and finally locked in the top 32 places 4:1.

Talking about being won by the opponent in the third game, Fan Zhendong believes that first of all, he still maintains self-confidence, “At that time, the score was ahead, and there were some things that were not handled well during the process, but I still believe that my ability and strength can be adjusted in time “.

On May 22, Fan Zhendong celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi

Regarding Gionis’ chopping style, Fan Zhendong said: “Gionis’ touch is very good. He didn’t particularly adapt to my rhythm in the first two rounds, but later he adapted to my rhythm and quality. His touch and inspiration Both of them can come out more, and after the last two rounds are bitten, it depends on who can last an extra board.”

Fan Zhendong said that after waiting for two days and seeing everyone playing, he was still very excited and looking forward to playing. “After playing, I was relatively focused. I hope this feeling will get better and better as the game progresses.”

This World Table Tennis Championships is the first time that Africa has hosted the World Table Tennis Championship since the Cairo World Table Tennis Championships in 1939. “This is also the first time I have come to Africa, and I feel that I have also become a part of the history of table tennis.” Fan Zhendong said that now the men’s level is getting closer and closer, and the competition is becoming more and more fierce. Promote and elevate each other in this intense competition.

Fan Zhendong also takes a positive view of the pressure he is facing. “In fact, as long as you want to win, there will be pressure. It depends on how to deal with it. This is not only a challenge, but also something I look forward to. I also look forward to this kind of challenge or the opportunity to compete.” He said.

