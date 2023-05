EQS-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Dividend

KPS AG: Reduction of the management’s dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting for the 2021/2022 financial year

05.05.2023 / 21:41 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

