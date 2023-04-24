EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG with an encouraging start to the 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly Results

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG has had an encouraging start to the 2023 financial year

24.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

