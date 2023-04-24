Home » EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG with an encouraging start to the 2023 financial year
EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG with an encouraging start to the 2023 financial year

EQS-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG with an encouraging start to the 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly Results
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG has had an encouraging start to the 2023 financial year

24.04.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

In the first quarter of the 2023 financial year, the Salzgitter Group achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of €290 million (Q1 2022: €548 million) and €183 million in profit before taxes (Q1 2022: €465 million). The current capital market expectations were thus exceeded. In particular, the steel production, steel processing and technology divisions recorded very pleasing results. The result includes a €29 million contribution from the investment in Aurubis AG, which is included at equity (IFRS accounting), (Q1 2022: €62 million). Despite the strong start to the year, we are sticking to our sales and earnings forecast of March 27, 2023 due to the politically and economically volatile environment and continue to expect:

• a turnover of €13 billion (2022: €12.6 billion),

• Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between €750 million and €850 million,

• a pre-tax profit of between €300 million and €400 million, and

• a return on capital employed (ROCE) that is noticeably below the previous year’s level.

Further details on the first quarter financial statements will be released as planned on May 10, 2023.

Contact:
Markus Heidler

Leiter Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstrasse 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail [email protected]

