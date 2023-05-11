EQS-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and GALENICA: Antitrust approval for joint venture received

11.05.2023 / 19:14 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Sevenum, The Netherlands, May 11, 2023. Redcare Pharmacy NV (formerly SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV) and GALENICA AG announce that they have received approval from the responsible antitrust authorities for the establishment of their announced joint venture in the Swiss market (“transaction“) have received.

The antitrust authorities’ approvals were necessary conditions for the implementation of the transactionunder which the business activities of shop-apotheke.ch and Spezialapotheke Mediservice AG will be merged into a joint company.

With the granting of the release, the transaction will now be completed as planned at short notice, presumably on May 16, 2023. The capital increase required as part of the transaction is to be carried out by the end of June 2023 at the latest.

