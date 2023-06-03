Equities KW 22 – US debt limit hike drops 16,000. Steinhoff, SFC Energy, Uniper, Plug Power, Tubesolar, ABO Wind, Evotec, MorphoSys, Teladoc, Nel, Hensoldt, MHP Hotels,..

Even the 16,000 were taken back. Leave some imagination for next week. If there were positive company reports again, which was almost completely non-existent in the last 14 days, the next week could perhaps go towards the old highs again.

Equities Weekly review – this week it looked extremely weak at first – budget worries weighed on the prices. But when the agreement on raising the debt ceiling was finally reached in the US at the end of the week, the markets started a mini relief rally.

Last Saturday as usual the usual Weekly review – stocks week 21 red – shadow of the US budget despite Friday spurt. Deutz. DataGroup. USU. Enapter. plug power. Aurelius. Mutares, Patrizia, STEMMER, RWE, thyssenKrupp nucera, 2G Energy,… And that again on Sunday H2 update – EEX launches first green hydrogen index – HYDRIX. Prices create competition. ThyssenKrupp nucera, Nel, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, Enapter, Siemens Energy,… An opinion on this: Hensoldt defends himself – mirrors are wrong….

Monday. Whit Monday. holiday trade. illiquid.



The market started the week with 16,064.13 points in the morning, then lost momentum – despite an alleged budget agreement in the USA – and ended the day at 15,952.73 points. Company reports almost non-existent due to the public holiday. Only:

Tuesday – Stocks are hovering around 16,000.



Wednesday.



After starting at 15,757.43 points, the end of the day ended with an even lower level: 15,664.02 points. while the W&W Group got off to a good start in 2023confirmed Noratis the preliminary numbers 2022 and faces a difficult 2023. Add to this news Tubesolar. Impending bankruptcy. Shareholders could initially “save” by subscribing to a convertible bond. Short term. And ABO Wind will probably carry out a capital increase – Growth must be financed in advance.

Thursday.



Opened at 15,744.01 points and closed at 15,853.66 points with positive signals from the USA despite concerns about the economy in China. Masterflex reinvents itself and at ABO Wind share after the price high at the beginning of February, things went downhill for the time being. And today another setback – ABO Wind is examining KGaA conversion.

Friday. Debt limit increased – DAX celebrates relieved.



Opened at 15,949.04 points, it went up again in the last few hours – the hoped-for US budget relaxation took place during the night. The increase in the debt limit “got through”. Closed at 16,051.23 points in the end – 5:55 p.m. XETRA.

and the Hamburg-based Evotec receives funding.

The trading week started on Monday with 16,064.13 points and ended with 16,051.23 points at the end of the XETRA weekend. At the end of the week, the market started a strong final spurt – agreement on the US budget dispute was enough for that. During the week there was once again a lack of positive company reports. In the background remains a positive mood due to the series of good quarterly figures in the previous weeks. There is enough purchasing power on the market and once the budget deficit has been clarified, the new all-time high in the DAX could be tested again. BUT only if there is no disruption from China due to economic worries and…



