President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake with harsh words, who visited CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Erdoğan, who visited Bağcılar Ülkü Ocakları last night, said, “We need to teach America a lesson in these elections. Joe Biden speaks from there, what is Biden’s ambassador doing here? He is going to visit Mr. Kemal Kemal. It’s a shame, give your head some work. You […]

